Twins’ early-season series against Mariners likely will be moved

FORT MYERS, FLA. — The Twins are scheduled to open the season with a four-game series that will begin March 26 in Oakland and then continue on their road trip with three games from March 30 through April 1 in Seattle.

The key word is scheduled.

No one knows what will happen with the start of the baseball season — not to mention other sports — as concerns about the spread of the coronavirus continue to be addressed. The Seattle Times reported Wednesday morning that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was expected to restrict gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties, including the one in which the Mariners play their home games.

There were reports the Mariners could “play host” to the Twins for the series in Arizona at the Peoria Sports Complex. The Mariners and San Diego Padres share the complex during spring training. There also is the option for Major League Baseball to try to move the series to Target Field, if the weather would cooperate.

Hear that the #Mariners are not going to play their first 2 series at home by governor decree. MLB. Working on scenarios to relocate — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 11, 2020

The state of Washington has had a reported 267 cases of coronavirus with 24 deaths. That is the most cases of any state.

Twins players were briefed Wednesday morning on the fact that non-essential personnel is longer being allowed in the clubhouse. This includes the media but Derek Falvey, the Twins president of baseball operations, said on Tuesday that he and general manager Thad Levine also largely will avoid being in the clubhouse as long as these restrictions apply.

Twins closer Taylor Rogers, who is now the team’s player representative, was asked about the situation. “I think it’s the unknown,” he said. “Obviously, there are so many people thinking about what could possibly be done and the fluidity of the situation (makes) it tough to understand and try to grasp. Basically, we’re just going to be on our toes and kind of do whatever MLB has us do. That’s all we can do.”

Rogers said he hasn’t given much thought to what it might be like to play games without fans in the stands. “Not a whole lot,” he said. “I think at this point it’s kind of just a lower conversation. We don’t know enough information to put that together. We’re just going to go with what MLB says. There’s nothing much we can do there. As long as we follow the rules and be proactive, I think that’s the best spot for us.”