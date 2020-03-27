Twins option two players to minors, MLB rosters set to freeze

The Minnesota Twins on Thursday announced their intention to option to players to the minor leagues, outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. and pitcher Sean Poppen.

Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey gave the indication Thursday that there could be other roster moves to follow shortly, which most likely would have been to cut from the spring training roster those players that were not going to make the team.

Then on Friday, MLB owners reportedly agreed to a contingency deal with the MLB Players Association on how they would handle the yet-uncertain 2020 season in the wake of the spreading coronavirus. Part of that agreement, reports say, was a roster freeze.

Its unclear what impact that will have on the Twins. They still had a bunch of players outside their 40-man roster that were in spring training when they decided to send everybody home ahead of the inevitably postponed season. There was also talk at one point about players with opt-out clauses in their contracts not exercising those right now, so it’s likely they’ll be with their current team for now, rather than having the choice of free agency.