Twins pledge at least $1M: MLB teams chip in to support ballpark employees

Each one of MLB’s 30 franchises is pledging $1 million to help people in a time of need. The league announced Tuesday that each team, including the Twins, will donate $1 million to help workers who will be impacted by the coronavirus-delayed season.

“The Twins family extends beyond our players and staff, and includes all those who help make Target Field the best experience in baseball,” the Twins wrote in a statement. “To help those in our family most affected in these challenging and uncertain times, we are pledging at least $1 million to support our gameday staff.”

This comes a day after the league and the player’s union jointly donated $1 million to emergency food services, in an attempt to fight hunger stemming from school closures and quarantines, the league said. The two sides have united to “assist vulnerable populations,” and in this case they’re splitting the funds between Meals on Wheels America and Feeding America.

The Twins’ home opener was scheduled for April 2. Now it almost certainly won’t be until mid-May. And it’s really just a guessing game as to when the league restarts and returns to some semblance of normal. All told, it’s hard to imagine that there will be 81 regular-season home games at Target Field this year.