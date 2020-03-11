Twins’ season-opening trip to Oakland and Seattle will be relocated

FORT MYERS, FLA. — The Twins remain scheduled to open the season on March 26 against Oakland, but where they will be playing is uncertain. The Twins’ season-opening trip that was to begin with four games in Oakland and continue with three in Seattle will be moved elsewhere as concerns continue about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hours after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee banned large group events and gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties, including the one in which the Mariners’ T-Mobile Park is located, Oakland City Administrator Sabrina Landreth issued an order that all Oakland A’s home games at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum would be canceled until March 31. The Twins and A’s were scheduled to play their series through March 29.

In our support of public health, and ensuring the safety of our community, we have released the following statement. pic.twitter.com/yC6ydsFxTL — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 12, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, the Mariners issued a statement saying they are working with the office of the MLB Commissioner on alternative plans for their scheduled homestand that was to include a visit from the Twins from March 30 through April 1. Inslee’s ban is set to run through March and, according to the Governor, likely will be extended.

There have been reports the Mariners could “play host” to the Twins for the series in Arizona at the Peoria Sports Complex. The Mariners and San Diego Padres share the complex during spring training. There also is the option for Major League Baseball to try to move the series to Target Field, if the weather would cooperate. The state of Washington has had a reported 267 cases of coronavirus with 24 deaths. That is the most cases of any state.

Mariners CEO John Stanton says he expects decision in next 2-3 days on where team will play its first seven games due to Coronavirus situation. Preference is either to remain in Peoria or play "home" games in Texas and Minnesota. Less likely option is "no-fan" games in Seattle. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) March 11, 2020

The Target Field option could hold true for the Twins-A’s series, although opening the season on March 26 in Minnesota seems unlikely. An MLB source said Wednesday evening that multiple options are being contemplated for both series. The A’s, like the Mariners, hold spring training in Arizona and are located in the city of Mesa.

Twins players were briefed Wednesday morning on the fact that non-essential personnel is longer being allowed in the clubhouse. This includes the media but Derek Falvey, the Twins president of baseball operations, said on Tuesday that he and general manager Thad Levine also largely will avoid being in the clubhouse as long as these restrictions apply.

Twins closer Taylor Rogers, who is now the team’s player representative, was asked about the situation. “I think it’s the unknown,” he said. “Obviously, there are so many people thinking about what could possibly be done and the fluidity of the situation (makes) it tough to understand and try to grasp. Basically, we’re just going to be on our toes and kind of do whatever MLB has us do. That’s all we can do.”

Rogers said he hasn’t given much thought to what it might be like to play games without fans in the stands. There are upcoming NHL and NBA games, not to mention college sporting events, that will be played without fans. “Not a whole lot,” Rogers said. “I think at this point it’s kind of just a lower conversation. We don’t know enough information to put that together. We’re just going to go with what MLB says. There’s nothing much we can do there. As long as we follow the rules and be proactive, I think that’s the best spot for us.”

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said his players are trying to take things in stride as far as the uncertainty. “I haven’t really heard much beyond just general chatter about, ‘Hey, what’s going to happen?’” he said. “And it’s not what’s going to happen as if anyone’s concerned for any reason. It’s more, ‘We’ll play wherever they tell us to play and we’ll be ready to go.’ I think our guys are completely of that mindset, as opposed to anything else.”

Baldelli said at this point there isn’t a concern about the season not starting on time, although that is certainly a possibility.

“Again, like we’ve talked about, this situation does change by the day, by the week,” Baldelli said. “So, we’re going to again take recommendations from the right people and really follow Major League Baseball’s lead. Our guys are of the mindset that we are playing, I’m of the mindset that we are playing, that’s our organization’s stance and approach to this right now. Like I said, wherever they tell us we’re going to play games, we will be there to play the games.”

Taylor Rogers (#MNTwins player rep) talks about the coronavirus and the uncertainty surrounding it. pic.twitter.com/AzFilGgUoB — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) March 11, 2020

