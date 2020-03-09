Twins Tidbits: Byron Buxton’s recovery to take another step; Lewis Thorpe optioned

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Twins center fielder Byron Buxton will take another step in his return from shoulder surgery on Tuesday when he is scheduled to take live batting practice at Hammond Stadium.

Buxton, who tore the labrum in his left shoulder last Aug. 1 against the Marlins when he crashed into the wall in Miami, has yet to take batting practice or play in a game this spring as the Twins bring him along slowly. Buxton, who had surgery in September, will face a pitcher brought over from the minor league side.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said there is no “hard number” that Buxton must reach as far as batting practice sessions before he’s ready to play in a game. “He’s hit all of his marks,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to start with tomorrow is really what we’re going to do and then we’re going to go from there. But I don’t think it’s too long before you could see him in game action. We’re going to get through (Tuesday) first and hopefully that goes well. We have no reason to believe it won’t.”

Baldelli said the Twins continue to aim for Buxton to return for the March 26 opener in Oakland before adding, “with injuries, any injury, especially an injury like this, there’s no way to set hard dates well ahead of time.”

If Buxton is ready to start the season it likely won’t be on an every day basis.

Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, also sounded optimistic about Buxon’ts recovery on Monday.

“I think we’ve all said and maintained that Byron’s continued to feel better than maybe where he is in his timeline because we’re just being probably a little conservative in the way we’re approaching it, trying to make sure he’s checking all the right boxes,” Falvey said. “But he feels good. We’ll have a much better sense of (his return) in probably the next week now that he progresses to live BP and a lot more live hitting. That will be the last step in the progression before he starts playing games and gets himself ready.”

Thorpe optioned to minor leagues

Lefthanded starter Lewis Thorpe was among seven players optioned to the minor leagues by the Twins. Thorpe had arrived at spring training expecting to compete for the fifth-starter role but was away from the team for 10 days to tend to a personal matter.

“Getting Thorpie out there and also built up and allowing him to get in a schedule and prepare for his season, too, I think is very important,” Baldelli said. “With him being away from camp for a period of time and him preparing to be stretched out and be a starting pitcher, you want to give him every opportunity to do that and not rush that type of situation in any way. … I think this allows him to go and prepare at the right speed to get ready for a season and a season as starting pitcher.”

Thorpe went 3-2 with a 6.18 earned-run average in 12 games and two starts with the Twins last year.

“I can’t say he was excited about (being optioned), but I think he was understanding and he knows what we’re asking him to do,” Baldelli said. “What we’re asking him to do has been very well laid out for him and now he has to go and follow through and do it. But we know the ability that he has … he’s a guy that can pitch in the big leagues and do it well. He just has to prepare for his season and make sure that he’s ready once the bell rings.”

Romero to restricted list

Righthander Fernando Romero was placed on the restricted list by the Twins as he remains in the Dominican Republic attempting to clear up a visa issue.

Falvey said there is nothing new to report on when Romero might join the club. He can be brought off the restricted list at any point. “It’s really as much as anything a paper move and a transactional move, nothing more than that,” Falvey said. “Nothing really changes from a process standpoint.”