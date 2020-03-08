Twins Tidbits: Max Kepler remains an option in center; Miguel Sano’s focus is on first base

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Max Kepler played 84 games last season at his natural position in right field, but injuries to Byron Buxton also forced Kepler to play 60 games in center field. Kepler might have been the Twins’ second-best option in center, but the preference of everyone is to allow him to stay in right.

Will that be possible this season? Buxton still hasn’t played this spring as he recovers from surgery last September to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder and it’s not certain when he will return on a full-time basis. On Sunday, manager Rocco Baldelli had Kepler back in center in the Twins’ 7-6 spring-training loss to Boston at JetBlue Park.

“When possible, it’d be good to keep Kep in right field as much as we can,” Baldelli said. “But we know that it’s not always going to be … things happen. Guys are going to have to be able and willing to play around the field. Our guys do play around the field and are up for absolutely anything.

“It would be probably just flat out wrong to say we’re just going to keep Kepler (in right field) — no, there’s a chance that Kepler moves around a little bit and plays around the field, especially in center. But we’ll probably address the more specific opening day type, early-season type discussions, when those times come.”

The Twins’ other option, if Buxton isn’t ready to go by opening day on March 26 in Oakland, could be to use Jake Cave in center. The Twins also didn’t hesitate to use utilityman Marwin Gonzalez in right field last season when Kepler played center. But Gonzalez underwent surgery on his right knee during the offseason and he also is being eased into spring training.

The Twins also were cautious with Kepler early in spring training after he was slowed last season by back and chest issues. As for whether Kepler will continue to bat leadoff this season, a spot he occupied 105 times last year, he was back in that role on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

SANO AT THIRD?

Although Miguel Sano is spending spring training learning to play first base, Baldelli’s willingness to use players at multiple positions led to a question about whether Sano might occassionally return to third base this season. Josh Donaldson will be the Twins’ regular third baseman but he will get days off and could slide into the designated hitter role when Nelson Cruz is given a rest.

“If we can help it with Miguel, I think it would make the most sense to let him focus on first base and everything going on over there,” Baldelli said. “That’s something that we are aiming for. Again, you never know what you’re going to see over the course of a season, and the combination of players that you have available on a given day could force you to do something. But his energy and focus will be at first base.”

Donaldson was the Twins’ DH on Sunday — Cruz and Sano both rested after playing in the Twins’ victory over the Tigers on Saturday in the Dominican Republic — and Luis Arraez got the start at third base. Arraez, who went 1-for-4 and is hitting .136 this spring, played in 49 games at second base last season. He also saw time in left field (21 games), third base (17) and shortstop (eight).

“You never know what’s going to happen, and to have guys ready and available and prepared to go over there, it makes sense,” Baldelli said. “If everything goes smoothly, which we always hope it does, he probably won’t spend a lot of time at third base. But we have a lot of guys that are versatile, they can do different things. But in order to do those things when the time comes, they have to stay prepared. And on top of that, Luis likes getting work around the infield. There’s no hesitation to put him over there.”

SOUND FAMILIAR?

Martin Perez, who had a resurgence with the Twins early last season after coming over from Texas, started for the Red Sox Sunday and looked sharp in four innings of work. The lefthander gave up four hits, walked one and struck out seven.

Perez pitched in relief in his first three outings last season and then went 6-1 with a 2.17 ERA in his first eight starts. That success did not last and Perez finished 10-7 with a 5.12 ERA in 32 games and 29 starts. He did not pitch for the Twins in their three-game loss to the Yankees in the American League Division Series and was bought out for $500,000 in November. The Twins had a $7.5 million option to bring him back.

The Red Sox signed Perez to a one-year, $6.5 million contract in December. The deal includes a $6.25 million club option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.