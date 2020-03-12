Uncertain times: Twins forced to hit pause on spring training, wait for direction

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Taylor Rogers will be a busy man on Friday, only his to-do list will have nothing to do with working on his craft. The Twins closer, and all of his teammates, will spend an unexpected and unwelcome off day awaiting answers on what to do next.

This comes after Major League Baseball announced on Thursday afternoon that it was suspending spring training games and will delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Twins had been scheduled to open the season March 26 in Oakland.

Rogers said Thursday that he will spend part of Friday trying to find out if he can extend his stay at the place he is living in Fort Myers during spring training. As the Twins’ new player representative, Rogers also will have to get updates on what the next step is going to be for a league that joined the NBA, NHL, MLS and countless other sports in either canceling games or shutting down completely.

Taylor Rogers speaks on the #MNTwins reaction to the season being delayed. pic.twitter.com/kXQU3zyCcT — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) March 12, 2020

“As of right now, we obviously don’t know a whole lot,” said Rogers, who spoke after the Twins’ game scheduled for Thursday evening against Baltimore was called off. “We’re going to take tomorrow off and come back Saturday and reassess from there. I think that’s our best route. We’re not going to make any rash decisions. I think, as you guys know, when we talked yesterday things were a lot different. So probably by the time we’re here on Saturday things will be a lot different again.”

Rogers isn’t kidding. Twenty-four hours earlier, the Twins had expected their biggest hurdle in opening the season would be where games in Oakland and Seattle would need to be relocated. Now, those games are either canceled or at the very least delayed by a significant amount of time.

Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, said the plan is for the Twins to stay put in Fort Myers for the time being and wait for answers.

“Tony (Clark, the executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association) and Rob (Manfred, commissioner of baseball) have agreed that having players staying where they are, staying put for the next 72 hours or so, 48-72 hours, until we figure out what the next steps are is probably the best,” Falvey said. “Getting everybody on a plane and going in 1,000 directions might not be the best thing until we figure out what we are going to do from there.

“Treat it like we did 48 hours ago. You are still in Florida. You have houses. You have places to go. Not sure it would be any different going there than it would be your actual home. We intend to stick with a lot of minor leaguer players staying in the dorms and things like that. We are not going to change anything like that.”

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli addressed the team on Thursday to discuss the situation. Asked about the discussions in the clubhouse, Rogers said: “Probably just like anybody else’s workplace. A lot of people chattering and just kind of wondering what’s going to happen. Everybody knowing that it’s kind of something that’s out of our control, but it’s still best for us to be safe and practical about things and just trust that MLB and everybody has … our best interest. That’s all we can do.”

Falvey said he hadn’t been given any specifics about whether the regular season will be the normal 162 games or shortened. “I haven’t heard the specifics to that yet,” Falvey said. “I would assume in the next couple days there may be more clarity around what that could look like given that they’ve said a minimum of two weeks. I would assume they’ll make some determination.”

Rogers, like the majority of professional athletes, is used to having a routine and embraces that. The coming weeks will provide little of that. “The scariest part is the unknown,” Rogers said. “I think baseball players for the most part are very routine-oriented, so when your routine gets thrown off it kind of throws you off. I think we’re just in a really extended rain delay at the moment and just got to figure it out from there.”

Rogers was asked if his feelings changed after seeing Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday night. That made him the first player in NBA, MLB or the NHL to be found to have the virus.

“I think it’s just one of those things. Just because you’re a professional athlete doesn’t mean you’re invincible to these things,” Rogers said. “You just have to take precautions and do everything that everybody’s telling you. Hydrate, wash your hands, do all the stuff. Just be aware of it and make the right moves because it really can happen to anybody.”