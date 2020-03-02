Would Twins jump in on a wave of contract extensions for pre-arbitration players?

If there’s a wave of contract extensions coming across Major League Baseball, would the Twins try to catch it? A couple of teams have signed deals with players yet to reach arbitration, and that could be the front end of a trend this spring, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Brewers agreed to terms with Freddy Peralta and the White Sox with Aaron Bummer, two players that had yet to reach those arbitration raises promised to MLB players with at least 3 years of big-league experience.

The long-term deals Freddy Peralta and Aaron Bummer signed this week are no anomalies. Teams across baseball are trying to lock up pre-arbitration players to multi-year contracts that buy out free agent years, per sources. There could be a rash of such deals in the coming weeks. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2020

(For this analysis let’s ignore the White Sox signing Luis Robert before he played a day in the big leagues; that could open up an entirely different column about Trevor Larnach, Alex Kirilloff or Royce Lewis.)

Peralta got a 5-year deal worth $15.5 million (plus two club-option seasons at the end); Bummer got a similar 5 years and $16 million, plus the two club options. Both pitchers had more than one year but less than two years of big-league service time, meaning that they were at least two seasons away from getting their first big raise at this level.

Instead of waiting in an attempt to maximize every dollar, each player took some financial security in the form of millions of dollars, and perhaps traded some future earning potential, should their star continue to rise.

Would the Twins be wise to get in on that action? For important context: last spring the Twins locked up Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco (2+ years of service apiece) to contracts that look like good bets for the organization and its ownership.

If you were the Twins, would you look to do the same with…

Luis Arráez?

The first temptation would be to say, ‘Hang on, we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves, aren’t we?’ But at the same time, several MLB contracts have gotten done sooner, with a shorter track record to trust upon making such a bet.

His first arbitration raise won’t come until 2023, and he can’t even be a free agent until 2026, assuming he’s in the big leagues from now until then. Maybe there’s incentive enough on both sides to get something done — even before he’s proven himself with a full season in the big leagues. But if history is a good indicator, it seems more likely that both sides could see value in slowing down and seeing what 2020 has in store. I see no rush, personally.

Mitch Garver?

While he’s not young in baseball terms, he is a newly minted star catcher in his late-20’s. And because contracts are based on service time and not age — at least pre-free agency contracts — it will be another year before Garver gets a nice pay boost.

If you’re the Twins, have you seen enough to commit to Garver’s immediate future? What would a contract need to look like to make it a good idea for both sides? Could any changes to the game over the next few years alter the way teams pay their catchers? Could or should that impact the math this spring?

José Berríos?

This one’s a little different because he has earned that first big check in arbitration. Last spring I thought his most comparable players would be Luis Severino (4 years, $40 million) and Aaron Nola (4 years, $45 million). Now, I’m not sure if the price of pitching will climb based on recent free-agent contracts, or if Sevy’s injuries the past two seasons will give teams reason to pause before extending good young pitchers like Berríos. The short answer is that I don’t know if the two sides could find an agreeable number. I’d be interested in it if I was the Twins. If I was Berríos, I’d have to weigh the idea of security and familiarity against the idea of maximizing earning potential. I think sometimes those two things are at odds.

As an objective observer, I would not blame anybody for seeking to earn top dollar. And many of these pre-free agency extensions do not set out to maximize player earning potential.

Taylor Rogers? Tyler Duffey?

Again, arbitration raises mean they won’t go hungry this season, with or without that multi-year deal.

Do you believe in these guys as two of the best relievers in baseball? Do you want to commit millions of dollars to prove that faith? How many years would you be willing to go, knowing the history of multi-year reliever contracts can be a risky minefield?

More to the point: do they want a long-term deal at this moment in their respective careers?

Byron Buxton?

Yeah, I just don’t know. Much in the way of speculation. Very little in the way of substance.