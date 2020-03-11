Zulgad: Healthy Josh Donaldson enjoying newfound security with Twins

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Josh Donaldson got to see some old friends on Wednesday afternoon when the Atlanta Braves visited Hammond Stadium for a spring training game, but the third baseman also made it clear he’s very happy in his new home with the Twins.

“It’s been great,” Donaldson said before the Twins’ 3-2 loss to Atlanta. “The situation has been going really well, the body has been amazing this spring. So it’s one of those deals (where) the transition has felt very seamless over here, and I’m looking forward to getting the season started.”

Donaldson signed a four-year, $92 million free agent deal with the Twins in January after a one-year stint playing for the Braves. Leaving Atlanta clearly wasn’t easy for the third baseman. He grew up a Braves fan and still lives in Alabama, where many of his friends and family reside as well.

With Donaldson playing for the Braves, it was easy for them to make the trip to watch him. Ideally, Donaldson would be back in Atlanta, but the 34-year-old wanted to take care of himself and his family and the Braves weren’t offering the same type of deal as the Twins. So after examining the various offers, Donaldson decided that Minnesota would be the best place for him to spend his ninth big-league season.

“The winter was an interesting process,” said Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP with Toronto. “This offseason was obviously a lot different than the year before. When I signed in Atlanta it was a very quick process. I really wanted to do a thorough job of trying to understand each possibility because there were a decent amount of teams that were interested. … There were some ups and there were some downs and there was some in-between. At the end of the day, we felt like this was going to be the best spot for me and my family and I’ve been happy with my decision.”

Donaldson had good reason for taking the security the Twins offered him. He had split the 2018 season between Toronto and Cleveland and played in only 52 games total. He missed time early in that season because of right shoulder inflammation and then was out from late May until September because of a left calf strain.

Donaldson was dealt to the Indians moments before the August trade deadline and received a one-year, $23 million free agent deal from the Braves in November 2018. Donaldson rewarded the Braves by bouncing back in a big way last season. He hit .259/.379/.521 with 37 home runs and 94 RBIs in 155 games and was named National League Comeback Player of the Year on a team that won the NL East.

“If I could describe it in one word it would be very grateful to have that opportunity to put on the Braves uniform,” Donaldson said. “For a team that I grew up watching in the midst of their prime. To be able to (play for them), represent the team and go out there and put it on the line every day. I’m very thankful I was given a one-year deal.”

The Twins are counting on Donaldson to continue the production he showed in Atlanta. The key to that will be his ability to remain healthy. Donaldson is encouraged this spring because this is the first time since spring training in 2016 that he has been able to go full speed.

“In ’17 and ’18 I had some injuries and then last year it was starting to overcome and get familiar being back on the field and comfortable out there,” he said. “That took a little bit longer of a process. After last season, being able to go out there and play 155 games and probably playing in 157 if we didn’t already have it wrapped up towards the end, that allowed me to come into this spring feeling a lot better about how I can go onto the field and move and stuff.”

One thing that Donaldson said doesn’t impact him is his age. “Coming into this year I feel like my age has nothing to do with it,” he said. “I’m out here putting as much work in, if not more, than some kids that are 20, 21 years old and being able to bounce back and recover. That is something that is very important to me that I have been very encouraged by.”

The Twins are trying to help by easing Donaldson into the season. He started at third base on Wednesday and the plan is to have him back at third on Thursday against Baltimore, making it the first time this spring he will have played in back-to-back games in the field.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said this plan very much involves Donaldson. “I think initially and this is from conversations with him, we planned on taking him slow only at the beginning of camp,” Baldelli said. “Right now, he’s ramping up just like everyone else. He’s acclimated to the program here very well. I think he enjoys it, but again, it’s getting close to opening day. We all know it and I think he likes the time out there. Not just the at-bats, but also being on his feet, playing with his teammates, getting used to everything going on in the infield. He’s taking advantage of everything right now.”

For Donaldson, everything includes playing third base during his tenure in Minnesota and not switching to designated hitter. There was some thought that Donaldson might make the move to DH at some point but he has no interest.

“DH is a fallback at some point, if that’s the case, but I enjoy playing third. I think you saw me play last year and how I enjoy playing defense and changing the game on that side, as well as in the box,” Donaldson said. “I get pleasure out of that, too, so that’s not something that I’m like, ‘Oh, hey, I’m going to get to this age and I don’t think I’m going to play third anymore.’ No. I’m going into it with the hopes of going out there and training and preparing as I’m going to play third base and finish my career like that. You look at a guy like Adrian Beltre who was very successful at doing that.”

As far as where Donaldson will hit for the Twins this season, he was in the second spot in the order on Wednesday against Atlanta lefthander Max Fried.

“That’s something that we haven’t really talked about yet, Donaldson said. “I think that’s going to be a decision that obviously we have the analytics department, we have Rocco, what he feels, and the front office. What it looks like to me, and I haven’t even looked at where I’m hitting today, but it looks like against lefties they are putting me two and against righties maybe four. I don’t know that, don’t put that in stone, that’s just kind of the feel that I’m getting right now.”

So does Donaldson have a preference? “In this lineup, if I hit seventh I feel like I could still have a great season with the guys that are in front of me,” he said. “We have a lot of guys that can hit in this lineup.”

And Donaldson has the type of security he was looking for when he hit the market after last season. “That’s tough mentally to do, too,” he said of playing on a one-year contract, “because knowing at any time if something were to happen I wouldn’t be in this situation. So you do have those pressures that are put on you from that standpoint. This year coming in and having that security of having four years, I feel mentally very strong into where I’m going into the year and not worried as much about protecting myself.”