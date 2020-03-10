Zulgad: Veteran presence: The Twins won’t have any lack of playoff experience on their roster this season

FORT MYERS, FLA. — After winning the American League Central last season with 101 victories and bashing a big-league record 307 home runs, the Twins felt they were prepared to finally take down the Yankees in the American League Division Series. Twins president Dave St. Peter called it slaying the dragon.

The problem was it didn’t come close to happening. The Twins were swept in three games and Minnesota’s postseason losing streak reached an MLB-record 16 games with 13 of those defeats coming against the Yankees. The feeling entering the series last October was the Twins would be helped by the presence of veterans such as Nelson Cruz, Marwin Gonzalez and Sergio Romo. All had extensive experience in the playoffs.

But that failure did not deter Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, or general manager Thad Levine. If anything they felt they were on the right track and, thus, brought in even more guys with postseason experience in hopes of giving a boost to a team they see as a World Series contender.

Free agent addition Josh Donaldson and the Twins’ other offseason acquisitions have appeared in a combined 127 postseason games. Donaldson has played in 39; catcher Alex Avila has played in 35 (two in the World Series); starter Kenta Maeda has pitched in 24 (seven in the World Series); reliever Tyler Clippard has pitched in 14 (three in the World Series); starter Rich Hill has pitched in 13 (three in the World Series); and Homer Bailey has pitched in two.

“That was intentional,” Falvey said when asked about the veteran additions. “I know we talked a lot about adding impact on the front end, but then even just guys who had experience was valuable. We felt we had three tiers of players. Guys who were maybe toward the back end of their careers that are still trying to push to win, (that) have a lot of things to lean back on and have learned from and that can help … they can translate to that next wave of players.

“You have those established major leaguers, guys that are getting comfortable at this level. … Guys that have been around a little bit. Then you have this young group of players that are starting to grow into the next wave of talent here. I think we really wanted to add some experience. A lot of playoff experience in that group. I’d add Kenta to that group, too, that has played some meaningful games that will only help some of the younger players along the way. That’s been an important part of our offseason.”

Looking around the Twins’ clubhouse at Hammond Stadium on Monday, it was hard not to notice the veteran presence around the room and that doesn’t include the maturing players the Twins have developed. Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP who hit 37 home runs for Atlanta last season, was stretching in one corner; Cruz was walking through with a bat in hand ready to go hit; and Clippard, a potential key addition to the bullpen, sat quietly at his locker waiting to begin his day of work.

Add in the playoff experience of Romo, who won three World Series titles with San Francisco, Cruz and Gonzalez and between nine Twins players you have 233 postseason games, including 40 in the World Series. These numbers aren’t going to beat a team like the Yankees in the playoffs, but it does give the Twins a valuable amount of experience and guys who have been there and done that.

“I think it helps through osmosis to some degree,” Falvey said. “When guys are in that environment and they’re used to it and they’re comfortable in it and they’re like, ‘This is a playoff, this is a battle.’ Now, you’ve got to get there first, so you’ve got to play well through the course of a season. But if you get there, guys have been there before. It exudes some level of calm for others around and I think that’s what those guys bring. Certainly we had less playoff experience on our team overall (in 2019), especially for some of our young players. Some of them played in that 2017 wild card game, but outside of that there were very few opportunities to play and I think anytime you can add more of that to the group, the better you’ll be.”

What’s interesting about the additions is that while these are still productive players it also is an example of how the Twins try to mix their use of analytics with what basically becomes a clubhouse chemistry experiment of trying to figure out how personality types best fit together and how old and young players can help each other.

The Twins failed miserably in 2018 when they signed starter Lance Lynn and designated hitter Logan Morrison during spring training. They also had signed reliever Addison Reed. None worked out on the field or in the clubhouse and all were soon gone. But Falvey and Levine are quick learners and their veteran moves last offseason proved to be wise ones. Cruz hit 41 home runs and served as a mentor for Miguel Sano. Gonzalez brought a professional presence to the clubhouse and played wherever he was asked.

Asked if seeing how well the 39-year-old Cruz worked out emboldened him to make more moves to get veterans this offseason, Falvey pointed to his days with the Cleveland Indians when they signed Mike Napoli to a one-year, $7 million contract and made a run to the 2016 World Series.

“I’ve always felt that’s really important,” Falvey said. “It goes back to different players I’ve been around that I’ve seen do that. Mike Napoli a few years back, I’ve seen other players like that have an impact on other young players in the environment. We’re always trying to seek that. It has to be the right positional fit, has to be someone who wants to come your way as well. I think in the last couple of cycles, we’ve had a few of those guys.

“We felt Marwin was that a little bit when we added him last offseason, having some of that playoff experience. Josh the past offseason and all the (other) guys. I think that having more of those guys is better so it doesn’t have to fall on just one player’s shoulders.”