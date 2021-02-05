Twins acquire pitcher Shaun Anderson from Giants for outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Shaun Anderson warms up during spring training baseball workouts for pitchers and catchers Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Twins added pitching depth on Thursday night, acquiring righthander Shaun Anderson from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr.

Anderson pitched in 18 games in relief for the Giants last season after starting 16 of the 28 games in which he appeared in 2019. The 26-year-old had a 3.52 ERA (six earned runs in 15.1 innings pitched) with 12 walks, 18 strikeouts and a 1.43 WHIP last season. He was 3-5 with two saves and a 5.44 ERA in his first big-league season in 2019. He has a 5.17 ERA with 50 walks and 88 strikeouts in two seasons.

#MNTwins contact on new reliever Anderson: Reliever in college, started in minors, 2017-2018, went back to relief in July 2019 after 16 ML starts.

Fb/sl/ch mix

FB 94-96, SL 87-89

SL is his out pitchpic.twitter.com/DC3JQce3Li — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) February 5, 2021

Anderson was traded to the Giants in July 2017 in a deal that sent former Twin Eduardo Nunez to Boston.

Wade, 27, was drafted by the Twins in the ninth round in 2015 and played in 42 career games with Minnesota, hitting .211/.336/.347 with two home runs and six RBIs over two seasons.