Twins “cast a wide net” for righthanded relievers, express interest in free agent from Athletics

Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Joakim Soria throws to the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Twins have interest in free agent reliever Joakim Soria and “will cast a wide net” when it comes to finding righthanded help in the bullpen, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and SKOR North.

Soria, 36, arrived in the big leagues with Kansas City in 2007 and also has pitched for Texas, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Kansas City (again), the White Sox, Milwaukee and Oakland. Soria spent the past two seasons with the A’s after signing a two-year, $15 million contract. He was 2-2 with a 2.82 ERA and two saves in 22 games last season.

Soria, who had a career-high 43 saves with Kansas City in 2010, saved 16 games as recently as 2018 for the White Sox.