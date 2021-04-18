Twins’ games against Angels postponed as team continues to deal with COVID-19 issues

The Twins’ logo is displayed on the Twins dugout at Target Field before a baseball game, between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, July 24, 2011, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

There was some question about whether the Twins would play on Thursday and then Friday because of concerns related to COVID-19. Those two games went on as scheduled, but Saturday and Sunday’s games against the Angels in Anaheim, Calif., were postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said after the Twins’ 10-3 loss to the Angels on Friday that a member of the team’s traveling party had tested positive for the coronavirus before the game. Baldelli said Saturday that Kyle Garlick has tested positive and another player did as well. Baldelli also said he did not know if Sunday’s game would be played. It was postponed later Saturday evening.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says Kyle Garlick has tested positive for COVID-19 and another player had tested positive as well. That is in addition to Andrelton Simmons’ positive earlier this week as well as a staff member. Playing tomorrow’s game, he says, is “up in the air.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 18, 2021

The Twins placed shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday before their doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations, said Simmons was experiencing “very mild” symptoms and was resting at home. The Twins made a single-shot dosage available to the team after their home opener a week ago Thursday, but Simmons said he did not plan to get the vaccine.

The Twins are 6-8 this season and Friday’s loss was the first game of a scheduled six-game trip to the West Coast.