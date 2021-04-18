Twins’ game against Oakland on Monday postponed, plan is to play doubleheader Tuesday

Apr 5, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Ring Central stadium before the start of the game between Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins’ pause will last at least through Monday.

The team, which had games postponed on Saturday and Sunday in Anaheim because of positive COVID-19 tests, had its game Monday night in Oakland postponed as well. The decisions allows for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins’ organization, according to a statement released by MLB.

The plan right now is for the Twins and A’s to play a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, assuming the Twins are given the go-ahead to return to the field. The two games will be played with only a short break in between and both will be seven innings.

The Twins began a six-game trip to the West Coast on Friday by losing to the Angels. The Twins are scheduled to play the A’s on Tuesday and Wednesday before having an off day on Thursday.