Twins look past Hansel Robles’ poor season with Angels, sign reliever to one-year deal

Los Angeles Angels’ Hansel Robles, right, and catcher Anthony Bemboom celebrate the team’s 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Twins continue to gamble on their ability to turn around struggling relievers.

Their latest reclamation project is righthanded pitcher Hansel Robles, who was signed to a one-year contract on Tuesday. The deal is reportedly worth $2 million.

Robles, 30, was 0-2 with a 10.26 ERA (19 earned runs in 16.2 innings) and one save in 18 relief appearances last season with the Los Angeles Angels. In 2019, Robles was 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA (20 earned runs in 72.2 innings) and 23 saves (27 opportunities) in a career-high 71 games (one start).

Robles, who is from the Dominican Republic, was originally signed as an international free agent by the New York Mets in 2012 and has a 24-18 career record with a 3.91 ERA, 27 saves, 134 walks, 360 strikeouts and a .230 opponent batting average in 313 games with the Mets and Angels. Robles was selected off waivers by the Angels in June 2018.

The Twins made a similar move last winter, signing righthander Matt Wisler to a one-year, $725,000 contract after he posted a 5.61 ERA in 44 games (eight starts) with the Padres and Mariners. The righthanded reliever went 0-1 with a 1.07 ERA in 18 games with the Twins in 2020 as the team had him rely on his slider. The Twins elected to non-tender Wisler and he signed a one-year, $1.15 million contract with the San Francisco Giants this month.

In addition to Wisler, the Twins also lost reliever Trevor May (signed with Mets) and Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard are free agents.