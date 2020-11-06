Twins’ Nelson Cruz wins second consecutive Silver Slugger Award

Minnesota Twins’ Nelson Cruz celebrates his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Nelson Cruz’s future with the Twins remains uncertain, but he spent the pandemic-shortened 2020 season making a good case for why the team should retain the designated hitter. The 40-year-old won his second consecutive American League Silver Slugger at the DH spot on Thursday after slashing .303/.397/.595 with 16 home runs and 33 RBIs in 53 games.

Cruz has won four Silver Slugger Awards with the first two coming during his time with Seattle in 2015 and 2017. The first Twins’ DH to win a Silver Slugger award was Paul Molitor in 1996. Cruz’s two-year contract with the Twins expired after this season and while he would like to return, he is currently a free agent.

The Silver Slugger was just the latest award Cruz received this year.