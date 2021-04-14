Twins place Andrelton Simmons on COVID-19 list, add Alex Kiriloff for doubleheader vs. Boston

Minnesota Twins’ Andrelton Simmons fields a ball hit by the Seattle Mariners at a baseball game Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 10-02. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Twins placed shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday morning and selected the contract of infielder JT Riddle from their alternate training site.

Andrelton Simmons did test positive for COVID-19, Derek Falvey announces. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) April 14, 2021

Simmons, 31, hit .355 (11-for-31) with three doubles and three RBIs in 10 games to start the season. Riddle, 29, began this season on the taxi squad after going 5-for-30 (.167) in 18 spring training.

Outfielder Alex Kirilloff has been recalled from the alternate site to serve as the 27th man for Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Kirilloff, the club’s second-ranked prospect per MLB.com, will be looking to make his first career regular season appearance. Kiriloff became the first player in major league history to record a postseason hit before getting one in the regular season when he made his big-league debut in Game 2 of the Twins’ loss to Houston in the wild card series last season.