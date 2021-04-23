Twins place Miguel Sano on IL; Alex Kirilloff and Nick Gordon promoted to big-league club

Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano celebrates his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The struggling Twins placed Miguel Sano on the 10-day injured list Friday (retroactive to April 21) because of a right hamstring strain and recalled outfielder Alex Kirilloff and infielder Nick Gordon.

The Twins also sent infielder Travis Blankenhorn and catcher Tomas Telis to their alternate training site in St. Paul and selected the contract of infielder Tzu-Wei Lin.

Kirilloff did not make the Twins’ roster out of spring training after slashing .129/.182/.258 with two extra-base hits and eight strikeouts in 33 plate appearances. The Twins also were able to suppress Kirilloff’s service time by keeping him off the roster to open the season.

The Twins’ No. 2 prospect according to MLB.com, Kirilloff was recalled as the 27th man for a doubleheader on April 14 against Boston and went 0-for-3 in two games before being returned to the alternate site. Kirilloff made his big-league debut last season in the Twins’ playoff loss to Houston in Game 2 of their wild card series.

Kirilloff projects as the Twins’ starting left fielder for the long term, but could find himself at first base with Sano sidelined.

Gordon, the fifth pick by the Twins in the 2014 draft, played in 70 games for Triple-A Rochester in 2019, hitting .298/.342/.459 with four home runs and 40 RBIs. He also stole 14 bases. Gordon battled COVID-19 last July and was not able to play in any games because there was no minor league season. He went 2-for-10 in 11 spring training games this year and will be making his major league debut.