Twins sign former White Sox closer Alex Colome to a one-year contract with an option

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Alex Colome delivers during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chicago. The White Sox won 4-3, cinching a playoff berth. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Twins’ flurry of recent activity continued on Wednesday as veteran reliever Alex Colome agreed to a one-year deal that includes an option. The deal wasn’t sudden given that Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and SKOR North mentioned the Twins’ interest in signing the closer a month ago.

Colome, who turned 32 on Dec. 31, has been in the big leagues for eight seasons, including the past two years with the White Sox. Colome went 4-5 with a 2.80 ERA and saved 30 games in 62 appearances in 2019 and was 2-0 with a 0.81 ERA and 12 saves in 21 games in the pandemic-shortened season last year. Colome’s saves total tied for third in the American League in 2020.

It’s the Twins’ third significant move of the week, following the signing of Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons (one year, $10.5 million) and the re-signing of designated hitter Nelson Cruz (one year, $13 million).

The White Sox did not keep Colome and instead signed free-agent closer Liam Hendriks to a three-year, $54 million deal in mid-January. Hendriks, who made his big-league debut with the Twins in 2011, had 39 saves over the past two seasons with Oakland.

The Twins also added former Angels closer Hansel Robles this offseason. The Twins have been looking to add bullpen depth after Trevor May signed with the Mets as a free agent and Matt Wisler joined the Giants after being non-tendered. The Twins also did not pick up the option on Sergio Romo’s contract. Tyler Clippard remains a free agent and the Twins had discussed bringing him back.