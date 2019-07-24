YouTube: The Twins schedule has been a grind; coming up should get better

The Minnesota Twins will win the American League Central, in large part because the schedule gets much easier after the July 31 Trade Deadline in MLB. The Cleveland Indians schedule is getting harder, and they have a tough decision to make before the deadline.

The SKOR North Twins show (first-place Twins show!) digs into the schedule and what it means for Minnesota. Plus, the fact that the Twins will add pitchers before the trade deadline makes the guys even more confident in Minnesota’s chances.

Derek Wetmore, Ramie Makhlouf and Manny Hill talk about why the Minnesota Twins will win American League Central.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here, so you get notified anytime we post a new video!

SKOR North on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/skornorth