He behaved like a pork chop; Special Guest Callum Williams (ep. 128)

Let the Crafty Rogues keep you warm with their thoughts and predictions on the Premier League as you hide from the polar vortex that’s dropping temps lower than Huddersfield’s goal differential.

John escaped the cold to head down to Texas so we brought back Minnesota United’s TV play-by-play guy Callum Williams. Before jumping into the most recent rounds of Premier League play Quinno and Cal discuss the excitement over the opening of Minnesota United’s new ground Allianz Field. The guys touch on, among other things, Manchester United’s comeback draw against Burnley, Newcastle’s surprising upset win over City being a display of City’s poor play, and Chelsea looking like they quit on their third manager. We then get Cal’s predictions for this weekends matches and talk about the USMNT’s first match, and victory, under manager Greg Berhalter.

In the letters portion of the show Cal & Quinno answer questions about the biggest rivalry in English football, the US playing in an almost empty stadium, and Birmingham’s music scene. Producer Jonathan steps in for his Big Football Update then sticks around for a quick state of Minnesota United and MLS discussion. Quinno closes the show quizzing Cal about his beloved Aston Villa.

Cal’s Predictions:

Tottenham 2-1 Newcastle

Brighton 2-0 Watford

Burnley 2-1 Southampton

Chelsea 1-1 Huddersfield

Crystal Palace 1-0 Fulham

Everton 1-2 Wolves

Cardiff 2-2 Bournemouth

Leicester 1-3 Manchester United

Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

