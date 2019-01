We open the show today with the question of what would you sue to have back in the Minnesota sports history and some of the responses are amazing. We’re then joined for an extra FOOTBALL-y football segment with former Vikings QB Gus Frerotte who joins to talk about Gary Kubiak’s offense, his 99 yard TD pass, and what he sees when he watches Tom Brady play. We close with more responses to the show opening question as well as our daily update on the Offensive Lineman Free Agency Frenzy Bonanza.