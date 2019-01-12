Hour 1: Tom Pelissero, Mediocre Team Draft, Wild trade reaction, and stop hating Joe Buck!

We’re back for day three of SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller and we’ve got a big guest right off the top as well as a big draft in the first hour. We’re joined by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero to talk about the NFL Playoffs as well as Matthew thanking Tom for being good at his job. We then move onto our Mediocre Teams Draft as well as reacting to the Wild trade that happened at the beginning of the show. We end the hour with Coller’s Joe Buck take and the Offensive Line Free Agency Frenzy Bonanza.