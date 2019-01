We open the second hour with the Sports Headlines that leads us into a conversation about when it’s time to start question Richard Pitino’s tenure as Gophers basketball coach. We get a couple of thoughts out of the way talking about KG’s comments on KAT, the weird Maya Moore situation, and whether Adam Thielen is a diva. We end today’s show grading a really great nickname and quickly talking about other NFL free agents coming on the market this summer.