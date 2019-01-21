I hate this league yet it’s addictive (ep. 8)

We’re back after that exciting day of football yesterday and that leads the conversation for much of the show. Pat and Judd discuss the reviews, the bad officiating, overtime rules needing changes, Mahomes’ chances in the future, and Bill being the best coach of all time. That’s just in segment one! The rest of the show Reusse trolls Vikings fans again then we move into talking about college hoops. We wrap the show talking about the Twins payroll, Positive Pat makes an appearence, and Reusse get’s unchained.