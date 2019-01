Ten days after moving from player to general manager with the Minnesota North Stars in 1978, Lou Nanne began making trades. He didn’t stop for the next 10 years. In this episode, Louie talks all about the art of making trades and why he was never afraid to deal, even if some rival execs didn’t want to deal with him. Lou also tells the story of how he went from a veteran defenseman to a young executive all in the span of a few days.