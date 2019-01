Matthew Coller connects with Dr. Eric Eager to discuss Pro Football Focus’s QB Annual, which gives an insane number of in-depth statistics for each QB. Was Kirk Cousins like Sam Bradford in 2016 on paper? What indicators point to him improving or remaining the same in 2019? And Matthew and Eric award their ALL PURPLE MADDEN team, giving out awards to players who were either incredibly good or had Madden-esque qualities.