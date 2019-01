Have the Twins done enough spending this winter to be competitive in 2019?

Derek Wetmore pins Dan Hayes to ask the tough question. What’s Byron Buxton up to these days? Some early positive signs from new Twins manager Rocco Baldelli. And are you optimistic about the immediate future of the Minnesota Twins?

All that, plus Jerry Bell and Joe Nathan are headed to the Twins Hall of Fame. Our thanks to Cory Provus and the Twins for providing the press conference from which we pulled these highlights.