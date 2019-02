Valentine’s Day requires an extra helping of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings nonsense!¬†Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. swings by to chat about Zimmer in Hawaii, player restructure/extension talks, and why Rob Brzezinski looks like Jeff Daniels. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) joins me at The Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers!