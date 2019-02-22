Uncategorized

Hour 1: Lynx GM/Head Coach Cheryl Reeve, The Athletic’s Craig Custance, and Kirk’s tweets

  • Craig Custance on the Wild and should they trade away or go full rental market
  • Lynx GM/Head Coach Cheryl Reeve joins to talk about Maya Moore, the Lynx, the WNBA, and scouting
  • Kirk tweeted again and a Knicks legend popped up in the comments 
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized