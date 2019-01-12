Uncategorized

Hour 1: Reacting to Jerry Kills comments, Kirk’s tweeting still, and does Sano get it?

  • Ramie and Judd discuss Jerry Kill’s comments on PJ Fleck
  • Kirk tweeted and the boys react to it as well as ask if Sano gets it
  • We finish the hour talking about the Wild trading Charlie Coyle 
