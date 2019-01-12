Uncategorized

Hour 1: Sage Rosenfels from the Combine, Spielman’s comments, and a suddenly hot Wild squad

  • Sage Rosenfels joins us from the NFL Combine
  • Coller discusses potential offseason moves for the Vikings before we listen to a conversation between Sage and Tom Pelissero
  • The Wild have now won four in a row and are suddenly very hot 
