Uncategorized

Hour 1: What to do with the teams in town for the rest of the season, NFL free agent locations, Sports Headlines

  • We try to figure out what to do with the Wolves and Wild for the rest of the season
  • Where might some of the NFL Free Agents land and does it make you nervous if you’re a Vikings fan
  • Jonathan has the early Sports Headlines 
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized