The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings offseason rolls along as we chat about VERY February-ish topics. The Antonio Brown pipedream, Kirk Cousins tweets offend Cleveland (for some reason), Vikes-Eagles may not (but might) play on Thanksgiving (or not), and Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft 2.0. Plus I run through predictions where I think Vikings free agents end up and make the case for the Purple to transition tag Anthony Barr.