Author and high school football coach Bobby Peters discusses his new book the “2018 Chicago Bears Complete Offensive Manual” with Matthew Coller.

– What can the Vikings take away from the Bears’ success?

– What do we make of Mitch Trubisky’s second year as a starter?

– How did the Bears use their different weapons to maximize their value?

Buy his book here:

https://t.co/4GvJk6TfnH