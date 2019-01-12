The Crafty Rogues: All mouth and no trousers; Marlon Ferrey, Pub Liaison for Liverpool Supporters Club Minneapolis (ep. 132)

With a lot of big issues to discuss the John and Stephen reconvene at Brit’s for this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

The boys do a quick catch up as John shares a story and Quinno talks about his tour of Minnesota United’s Allianz Field. The guys dive into all of the Premier League action since the last episode including Poch losing his mind, Almiron playing very well at the start of his Newcastle career, Brendan Rodgers back in the league, and United’s injury ward. The boys don’t miss the chance to call for Kepa to never don a Chelsea goalkeeper kit again and then we get a few Champions League predictions.

The boys quickly answer your letters before they’re joined by Marlon Ferrey of the Official Liverpool Supporters Club Minneapolis. John has a bit to say in his Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. We close the show with John getting put through a round of Your Choice before a quick look at Six Nations.

Predictions

Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth 0-2 Manchester City

Brighton 1-0 Huddersfield

Burnley 1-1 Crystal Palace

Wolves 1-0 Cardiff

Manchester United 1-0 Southampton

West Ham 2-2 Newcastle

Watford 2-3 Leicester

Fulham 0-3 Chelsea

Everton 1-1 Liverpool