The Crafty Rogues: Hello to Connor, Connor, and Conner. Happy 60th Quinno! (ep. 130)

We’re celebrating a monumental occasion this week on The Crafty Rogues… Quinno turns 60! Happy Birthday Mate!

On a rare Tuesday taping the boys lament the impossible amount of snow we’ve had dumped upon us in the past week. The boys then talk about the Champions League matches that were played before taping and give a quick prediction to those that will be played on Wednesday. Then the boys dive back to the weekend action in the Premier League including Ranieri being a bad appointment at Fulham, Burnley being back to being Burnley, and City demolishing Chelsea. John doesn’t think United will last in fourth then gives his predictions for the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The boys then answer your emails to the best of their abilities before John has something to say in his Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan pops in his Big Football Update. A quick note on FIFA not being able to get away from being overtly corrupt and we end on a look at the weekend’s action in Six Nations.

Oh, I almost forgot stick around until the end as we got some calls to wish Quinno a very happy 60th birthday!

FA Cup Fifth Round Predictions

QPR 1-0 Watford

Brighton 0-1 Derby

Wimbledon 1-1 Millwall

Newport County 1-3 Man City

Bristol City 0-1 Wolves

Doncaster 0-1 Crystal Palace

Swansea 1-0 Brentford

Chelsea 0-1 Man United