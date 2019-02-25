The Crafty Rogues: Vodka & Popcorn (ep. 129)

In the midst of the third snowstorm of the week John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn got together for some Premier League talk and plenty of craic. The boys discussed the ugly win for United, how John is becoming more and more of a Poch fan, and how they’re both getting sick of the excuses from Klopp. We get our weekly predictions for the upcoming Premier League action before a look ahead at the Fifth Round of the FA Cup and the Champions League. You sent in letters and the guys answered. John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan pops in for his Big Football Update. To close the show this week the guys go through a bit of a Transfer Deadline Day wrap up and a quick look at Six Nations.