The Gophers Show: Inefficient offense kills the Gophers again

  • James Murphy and Daniel House join Ross Brendel to break down the Gophers home loss to Michigan
  • Why Amir Coffey has struggled, why is Isaiah Washington not being used?
  • Reaction to Jerry Kill’s comments about PJ Fleck
Topics:
