The Twins apparently don’t want to swing for the fences with this year’s crop of superstar free agents. They have to eventually, right?

Derek Wetmore and Ramie Makhlouf dig into the Craig Kimbrel reports, plus much more on the future of the Twins and free agency. Who are the biggest names at the top of the class in 2020? 2021? Will Nolan Arenado find himself in a Twins uniform in the future? Mike Trout? Francisco Lindor?

Plenty of Reckless Speculation ™ on this SKOR North Twins show.