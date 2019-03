Daniel House joined GopherHole’s Nadine Babu to talk about the Gophers victory over Louisville, the mutual respect Richard Pitino and and Tom Izzo have for each other, how important it is to have 5 MN players on the team that stayed home, and the great Gophers crowd in Des Moines.

