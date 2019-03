It’s projection season and we’re up to the task. Ramie Makhlouf and Derek Wetmore each picked 5 guys from the Twins that will exceed their ZiPS projections, and let us list the reasons.

Ramie was upset that he couldn’t include Willians Astudillo officially — because look at his projected stats! But the rest of the group overshooting their number forecasts would make for a very, very good season for the Minnesota Twins.