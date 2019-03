It’s the debut of the Glen Perkins Show! On this episode, Glen — along with Phil Mackey & Derek Wetmore — dive into these things, and more!

* Glen’s life after baseball: Does he miss the game? What is he up to now? Is he OK with how his career ended?

* Are the Twins on the right track with their pitching philosophy?

* How and why pitchers like Ryan Pressly become dominant seemingly overnight

* MLB rule changes, especially as they apply to pitchers