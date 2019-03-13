Uncategorized

Hour 1: 538’s Josh Hermsmeyer on NFL Free Agency, Danny Cunningham on his Browns, and trading NFL rosters

3/13/19 Hour 1

  • Danny Cunningham joins to talk about his Browns going big in Free Agency
  • Josh Hermsmeyer from 538 joins to talk about Free Agency
  • Which roster are you trading for in the NFL?
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized