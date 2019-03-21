Uncategorized

Hour 1: Gophers win, Richard Pitino’s tenure, and tournament action

3/21/19 Hour 1

  • Gophers beat Louisville in the first round of the tournament
  • What the win says about Pitino’s tenure
  • More on the Gophers win and other action in the NCAA Tournament
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized