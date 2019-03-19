Uncategorized

Hour 1: Gophers Women’s Hockey Coach Brad Frost on the Frozen Four, Mike Trout’s new deal and how much is too much

3/19/19 Hour 1

  • Mike Trout has a new mega-deal and we ask how much is too much for one player?
  • University of Minnesota Women’s Hockey Coach Brad Frost joins the show.
  • Vikings notes and what the Trout contract should mean for some Twins players.
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized