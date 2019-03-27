Uncategorized

Hour 1: Jace Frederick joins to talk Wolves, should NFL expand NFL replay, and poor AAF

3/27/19 Hour 1

  • Should the NFL expand replay
  • Jace Frederick on Ryan Saunders possibly getting the job and how he works with Wiggins
  • Sad AAF news
Topics:
Uncategorized



Latest Uncategorized Stories

Uncategorized