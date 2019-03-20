Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
SKOR North Vikings Shows
SKOR North Gophers Shows
SKOR North Twins Shows
SKOR North Wolves Shows
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
SKOR North Hockey Shows
SKOR North Soccer Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
Purple FTW!
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
Community Events
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
SKOR North Vikings Shows
SKOR North Gophers Shows
SKOR North Twins Shows
SKOR North Wolves Shows
SKOR North Live w/ Matthew Coller
SKOR North Hockey Shows
SKOR North Soccer Shows
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
Purple FTW!
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
Community Events
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Uncategorized
Hour 1: Julian Council on the tournament, Mackey on our relationship with hype, and other notes
3/20/19 Hour 1
Phil Mackey joins to start the show to talk about our state’s relationship with hype
Julian Council joins to talk about the hype around Zion going into the tournament
Suits, Vikings, and LeBron
Topics:
Uncategorized
Latest Uncategorized Stories
Vikings agree to deal with free agent offensive lineman Josh Kline
Career-long contract or say goodbye: Top-10 Minnesota athletes you’d sign long-term
Are the Vikings set at running back?
Zulgad: Wild’s effort was fine, but team simply wasn’t good enough
Last Shots: On just how far away the Wolves are, Okogie’s rookie wall, and Golden State’s joy
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Uncategorized