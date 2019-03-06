Uncategorized

Hour 1: Marcus Sherels on Grittiness, Wolves, and NHL Shootouts

  • Vikings CB Marcus Sherels joins to talk about his place on the Grittiest MN Athlete Bracket
  • Manny Hill and Coller discuss KAT and the Wolves
  • We discuss the shootout in the NHL and Ryan Johansen’s approach 
