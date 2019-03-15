Shows
Hour 1: NFL free agency letdown, Happy Birthday Sid, and baseball talk
3/15/19 Hour 1
Phil is letdown by lack of long lasting excitement in the NFL Free Agency
Happy Birthday Sid
Some baseball discussion
Topics:
